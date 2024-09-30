What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ovintiv

Ratings for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $55.92, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Experiencing a 6.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ovintiv by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $54.00 $60.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $62.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $53.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $61.00 $66.00 Greg Pardy RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $61.00 $62.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $52.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $68.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $54.00 Jason Bouvier Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $58.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the exploration and development of oil, NGLs, and natural gas reserves. The company has three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization.

A Deep Dive into Ovintiv's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ovintiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.1% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ovintiv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Ovintiv faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

