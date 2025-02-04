What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $122.77, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 13.43% from the previous average price target of $108.23.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $111.00 $125.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $133.00 $64.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $95.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $135.00 $105.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $130.00 $107.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $109.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $126.00 $107.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $100.00

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

