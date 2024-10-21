What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mid-America Apartment

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $169.08, a high estimate of $189.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $147.00, the current average has increased by 15.02%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $175.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $174.00 $161.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $163.00 $139.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $187.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $165.00 $140.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $151.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $174.00 $138.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $189.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $151.00 $144.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $184.00 $154.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $148.00 $145.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mid-America Apartment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Mid-America Apartment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Mid-America Apartment's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Mid-America Apartment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MAA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MAA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.