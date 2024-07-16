What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.69, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.52% increase from the previous average price target of $55.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Halozyme Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $48.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $48.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Halozyme Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Key Indicators: Halozyme Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 39.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 58.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

