What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coterra Energy

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.08, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 5.1% from the previous average price target of $34.33.

A clear picture of Coterra Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $36.00 Charles Meade Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $37.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $37.00 $41.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $28.00 $26.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $41.00 $35.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coterra Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Breaking Down Coterra Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Coterra Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

