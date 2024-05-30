What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Camden Prop Trust

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Camden Prop Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $109.04, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 2.43% from the previous average price target of $106.45.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $108.00 $111.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.50 $98.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $104.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $109.00 $105.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $118.00 $110.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $107.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $111.00 $99.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $114.00 $113.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight $90.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $113.00 $121.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Outperform $111.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camden Prop Trust analyst ratings.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Breaking Down Camden Prop Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Camden Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.32% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.