What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bumble

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.6, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.49% lower than the prior average price target of $7.81.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $5.00|$7.00 | |Alexandra Steiger |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $8.00|$10.00 | |Nathan Feather |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $6.00|$8.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $5.00|$6.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $6.00|$8.00 | |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$8.00 | |Shweta Khajuria |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $7.00|$8.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $7.00|$8.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $7.00|$8.00 | |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $6.00|$7.00 | |Matt Farrell |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$8.00 | |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $6.80|$8.00 | |Nathan Feather |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $8.00|$7.50 |

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bumble's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bumble's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bumble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

