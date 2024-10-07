What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of New York Mellon

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.69, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 8.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $66.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Bank of New York Mellon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $69.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $66.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $66.00 $63.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $63.00 $61.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $68.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $63.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of New York Mellon analyst ratings.

Discovering Bank of New York Mellon: A Closer Look

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bank of New York Mellon showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.2% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, Bank of New York Mellon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.