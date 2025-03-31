What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Baker Hughes

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baker Hughes, revealing an average target of $53.38, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.67% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Baker Hughes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $51.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $48.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $49.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $49.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $52.00 $46.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Lowers Buy $51.00 $53.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Baker Hughes's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

About Baker Hughes

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates across two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment, or OFSE, is one of the Big Three oilfield service players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three quarters of the firm's OFSE. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services across various energy and industrial applications.

Key Indicators: Baker Hughes's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

