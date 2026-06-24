What a $1.2 Million Insider Sale Means for Nektar With Shares Up 160% This Past Year

Key Points

Robin sold 20,000 shares over two days for a transaction value of $1.22 million at a weighted average price of $60.75 per share.

This sale represented 26.64% of his direct common stock holdings and reduced his direct position from 75,073 to 55,045 shares.

All shares sold were from direct ownership; indirect holdings are unchanged at 28 shares held by a spouse, according to the filing.

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Howard W. Robin, President & CEO of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), disclosed the sale of 20,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on June 16 and June 17, 2026, for a total value of approximately $1.22 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 55,045 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 28 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($60.75); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close ($60.75).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Robin's historical transaction cadence?

At 20,000 shares, this sale is on par with Robin's historical sell-only mean of 21,839 shares per trade, showing consistency in transaction sizing.

At 20,000 shares, this sale is on par with Robin's historical sell-only mean of 21,839 shares per trade, showing consistency in transaction sizing. What proportion of Robin's remaining direct holdings does this sale represent?

The transaction involved 26.64% of his direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct common share count from 75,073 to 55,045.

The transaction involved 26.64% of his direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct common share count from 75,073 to 55,045. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved in this transaction?

No, the sale was limited to direct common stock holdings; Robin's indirect holdings remain unchanged.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-17) $60.75 Market capitalization $1.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $55.63 million 1-year price change 616.57%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Nektar Therapeutics develops and advances a pipeline of immuno-oncology and immunology drug candidates, including Bempegaldesleukin (CD122-preferential IL-2 agonist), NKTR-358 (cytokine Treg stimulant), NKTR-255 (IL-15 receptor agonist), and NKTR-262 (toll-like receptor agonist), targeting multiple cancer types and autoimmune diseases.

The company generates revenue primarily through strategic research and development collaborations, licensing agreements, and milestone payments from major pharmaceutical partners.

Nektar's primary customers and end users are large pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms engaged in co-development, as well as healthcare providers treating oncology and autoimmune patients.

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company leverages a robust pipeline and extensive partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical organizations to drive growth and expand market reach. Its collaborative approach and proprietary drug platforms position it to address significant unmet medical needs in complex disease areas.

What this transaction means for investors

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March, and the size was broadly consistent with Robin's historical selling cadence rather than an unusually aggressive exit.



What's arguably more important is what has been happening inside the business. Nektar entered 2026 with a significantly stronger financial position, ending the first quarter with $731.6 million in cash and investments and later adding approximately $351 million in net proceeds from an April stock offering. Management believes that war chest gives the company the resources to advance rezpegaldesleukin, its lead autoimmune disease candidate, through late-stage development.



The company reported first-quarter revenue of $10.9 million, ticking up from $10.5 million a year earlier, while operating expenses fell to $49.9 million from $55.0 million. As a result, the firm’s net loss narrowed to $44.9 million even as research spending increased as Nektar prepared for a Phase 3 atopic dermatitis program, which management expects to begin by July.



For long-term investors, the key question is not this insider sale but whether rezpegaldesleukin can continue producing strong clinical results as it moves into larger studies. Clinical-stage biotech stocks can be volatile—Nektar is up 163% this past year—but the company now has a much stronger balance sheet and several meaningful development milestones ahead.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.