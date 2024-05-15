What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Privia Health Gr

Ratings for Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Privia Health Gr, revealing an average target of $26.42, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.92%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Privia Health Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $37.00 Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $37.00 $41.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $38.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $22.00 - Andrew Mok UBS Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Privia Health Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Privia Health Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Privia Health Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into Privia Health Gr's Background

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Privia Health Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Privia Health Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRVA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.