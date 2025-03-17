What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rivian Automotive

Analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.67, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $13.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rivian Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $13.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $14.00 $12.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Maintains Hold $12.00 $12.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Understanding the Numbers: Rivian Automotive's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rivian Automotive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.86% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -42.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

