What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Qorvo

Analysts' ratings for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 7 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Qorvo, revealing an average target of $127.92, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a 14.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $111.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Qorvo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $125.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Hold $125.00 $110.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Underweight $115.00 $100.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $142.00 $125.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $118.00 $105.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $135.00 $145.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $135.00 $110.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $100.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $145.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qorvo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qorvo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Qorvo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Qorvo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Qorvo's Background

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Financial Insights: Qorvo

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Qorvo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.17% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

