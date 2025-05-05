What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lineage

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lineage and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Highlighting a 13.32% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $74.90.

The standing of Lineage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $59.00 $68.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $74.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Overweight $59.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $75.00 $80.00 Craig Mailman Citigroup Announces Neutral $64.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $74.00 $81.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $76.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $90.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lineage's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lineage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lineage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

