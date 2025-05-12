What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Digital Realty Trust

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $193.0, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. Experiencing a 2.16% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $197.27.

The perception of Digital Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $184.00 $185.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $193.00 $190.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $206.00 $208.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $174.00 $188.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Lowers Outperform $177.00 $211.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $139.00 $142.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $201.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $208.00 - Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $185.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Digital Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Digital Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Digital Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.75% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

