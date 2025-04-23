What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Danaher

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $244.58, a high estimate of $277.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average represents a 7.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $264.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Danaher. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Catherine Schulte |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $225.00|$231.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $215.00|$205.00 | |Tycho Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $260.00|$280.00 | |Tycho Peterson |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $230.00|$260.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $205.00|$240.00 | |Daniel Arias |Stifel |Announces |Buy | $260.00|- | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $265.00|$285.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $277.00|$299.00 | |Catherine Schulte |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $258.00|$268.00 | |Brandon Couillard |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $240.00|$280.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $240.00|$275.00 | |Tycho Peterson |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $260.00|$285.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Danaher. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Danaher. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Danaher's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Danaher's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Danaher analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Danaher's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.08% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.