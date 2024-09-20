What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $119.83, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.2% from the previous average price target of $117.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $126.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $121.00 $112.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $102.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $131.00 $116.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $124.00 $106.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $134.00 $127.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $119.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $119.00 $118.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $102.00 $115.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $108.00 $117.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $130.00 $140.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $100.00 $109.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cullen/Frost Bankers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cullen/Frost Bankers analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers is a financial holding company, The company offer commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, insurance, brokerage, mutual funds, leasing, treasury management, capital markets advisory and item processing services across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

