What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Citigroup

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $85.79, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $75.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.9% lower than the prior average price target of $90.21.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Citigroup by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $78.00|$85.00 | |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $92.00|$96.00 | |Scott Siefers |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$83.00 | |John McDonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $79.00|$84.00 | |John McDonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $84.00|$85.00 | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $75.50|$85.50 | |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $89.00|$90.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $76.00|$79.00 | |Richard Ramsden |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$90.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $109.00|$110.00 | |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$100.00 | |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $100.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Citigroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citigroup analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Citigroup's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.31% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for C

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.