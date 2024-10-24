What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $109.25, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.99% increase from the previous average price target of $103.08.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alibaba Gr Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $88.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $107.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $106.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $90.00 $90.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alibaba Gr Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Alibaba Gr Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

