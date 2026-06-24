What This $114,000 AMN Healthcare Insider Sale Could Mean After a 41% Stock Gain

Key Points

A director at AMN Healthcare Services reported selling 3,681 indirectly held shares for a total transaction value of approximately $114,000 on June 15, 2026.

This represents 17% of Foletta's total holdings prior to the transaction, reducing indirect common stock ownership (via a trust) from 21,598 to 17,917 shares.

All shares transacted were held by The Foletta Family Trust DTD 1/30/2015.

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Mark G. Foletta, a director of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), disclosed the indirect sale of 3,681 shares for a total of approximately $114,000 on June 15, 2026, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 3,681 Transaction value $114,361.63 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 17,917

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.07).

Key questions

What is the significance of this sale relative to Mark G. Foletta's historical trading activity?

This is Foletta's first open-market sale since 2023, with prior transactions since then consisting exclusively of administrative filings and one purchase.

This is Foletta's first open-market sale since 2023, with prior transactions since then consisting exclusively of administrative filings and one purchase. How does this transaction affect Foletta's ownership structure?

All transacted shares were held via The Foletta Family Trust, and following the sale, Foletta maintains an indirect position of 17,917 shares, with no direct holdings or derivative securities remaining.

All transacted shares were held via The Foletta Family Trust, and following the sale, Foletta maintains an indirect position of 17,917 shares, with no direct holdings or derivative securities remaining. Was this sale discretionary, or part of a pre-planned strategy?

The filing footnotes confirm the transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, indicating the timing and size were determined in advance, independent of short-term market movements.

The filing footnotes confirm the transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, indicating the timing and size were determined in advance, independent of short-term market movements. What is the market context for the sale?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $31.07 per share on June 15, 2026, during a year in which AMN stock delivered a 40.9% gain, providing a supportive environment for scheduled liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.42 billion Net income (TTM) -$32.44 million 1-year price change 40.90%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 15, 2026.

Company snapshot

AMN Healthcare Services delivers comprehensive workforce solutions and staffing services, including nurse and allied health placements, locum tenens physicians, executive search, revenue cycle management, and workforce technology solutions.

The firm operates a multi-segment business model generating revenue from temporary and permanent staffing, outsourced workforce management, and technology-enabled services for healthcare organizations.

Its primary customers include hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare facilities across the United States seeking flexible workforce and staffing solutions.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, leveraging a broad portfolio of staffing, technology, and outsourced services to address complex talent needs in the healthcare sector. The company operates at scale, serving a national client base with specialized offerings in both clinical and non-clinical roles. Its integrated approach and recognized brands provide a competitive edge in delivering flexible, high-quality staffing and workforce optimization solutions to healthcare organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

Because this sale was part of a trading plan, and it marks Foletta's first open-market sale since 2023, it doesn’t seem like investors should read into this insider transaction. Even after the sale, he continues to hold nearly 18,000 shares through The Foletta Family Trust.



The bigger story for investors is that AMN appears to be showing signs of stabilization after a difficult stretch for healthcare staffing. Shares have rebounded roughly 41% over the past year, climbing sharply after first-quarter results came in well ahead of expectations. Revenue doubled year over year to $1.38 billion, helped by labor disruption assignments, while adjusted EBITDA surged 159% to $166.1 million. Adjusted earnings climbed to $2.10 per share from $0.45 a year earlier.



CEO Cary Grace said the company delivered "strong execution" across its business, pointing to renewed growth in travel nursing, international staffing, and search services, while also highlighting progress in technology-enabled workforce solutions.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether AMN can sustain momentum once labor disruption revenue normalizes. Management's second-quarter outlook calls for revenue to decline 4% to 6% year over year, a sign that the recovery remains uneven. Still, a strengthened balance sheet and improving operating performance suggest the company is in a far stronger position than it was a year ago.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.