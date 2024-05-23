What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Eagle Outfitters

Analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.09, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.56, the current average has increased by 10.74%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Eagle Outfitters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Announces Overweight $31.00 - Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $23.00 $21.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $16.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $25.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $22.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Eagle Outfitters's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Eagle Outfitters: A Closer Look

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: American Eagle Outfitters's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

