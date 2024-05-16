What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alpine Immune Sciences

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alpine Immune Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.00, the current average has increased by 42.11%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alpine Immune Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Neutral $65.00 - Thomas Smith Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $65.00 $42.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $65.00 $41.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $47.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Announces Buy $55.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $30.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $47.00 - Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $44.00 $33.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $32.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alpine Immune Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Immune Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alpine Immune Sciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Alpine Immune Sciences's market standing.

All You Need to Know About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its approach includes a proprietary scientific platform that converts native immune system proteins into differentiated, multi-targeted therapeutics. Its pipeline candidates are; ALPN-303, or povetacicept, is a dual antagonist of the B cell activating factor, or BAFF, and a proliferation-inducing ligand, or APRIL, cytokines, which play key roles in the activation, development, and survival of B cells, and ALPN-101, or acazicolcept, is a dual Inducible T cell Costimulator, or ICOS, and CD28 antagonist intended for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Alpine Immune Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Immune Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -25.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Immune Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -254.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Immune Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Immune Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Alpine Immune Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

