What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kilroy Realty

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kilroy Realty, revealing an average target of $42.09, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 4.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Kilroy Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $39.00 $44.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $43.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $42.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $41.00 $43.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $44.00 $44.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $43.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $41.00 $45.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $49.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kilroy Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kilroy Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kilroy Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kilroy Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kilroy Realty analyst ratings.

Delving into Kilroy Realty's Background

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Deep Dive into Kilroy Realty's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kilroy Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kilroy Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kilroy Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kilroy Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kilroy Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.