What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 8 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.05, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.38%.

The standing of Hain Celestial Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Lazar |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $4.00|$5.00 | |Ken Goldman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $5.00|$6.00 | |David Palmer |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $6.00|$9.00 | |Anthony Vendetti |Maxim Group |Lowers |Buy | $10.00|$15.00 | |Matthew Smith |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $6.00|$7.00 | |Andrew Lazar |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $5.00|$6.00 | |John Baumgartner |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $4.50|$7.00 | |Ken Goldman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $6.00|$8.00 | |Matthew Smith |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $7.00|$9.00 | |Andrew Lazar |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $6.00|$8.00 | |Michael Lavery |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$8.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hain Celestial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Understanding the Numbers: Hain Celestial Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hain Celestial Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hain Celestial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

