What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Global Payments

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Global Payments, presenting an average target of $113.09, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A decline of 17.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Global Payments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $115.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $145.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $105.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $145.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $125.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $85.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $135.00 $140.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $138.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $135.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $163.00 $166.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Buy $149.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Global Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

