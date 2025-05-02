What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Glaukos

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Glaukos, revealing an average target of $143.82, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. A decline of 10.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Glaukos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $115.00 $140.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $115.00 $140.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $160.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $115.00 $176.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $175.00 $200.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $165.00 $180.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $185.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $160.00 $153.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $176.00 $149.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Glaukos's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel, dropless therapies and commercializing associated products for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It has commenced commercialization activities for iDose TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical implant designed to continuously deliver glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. The company also offer commercially a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical therapy for the treatment of a rare corneal disorder, keratoconus. It has three primary commercialized micro-scale surgical device products designed to treat glaucoma: the iStent, the iStent inject W, and the iStent infinite.

Glaukos: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Glaukos's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.1% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Glaukos's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

