What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About General Motors

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated General Motors (NYSE:GM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 2 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.0, along with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Experiencing a 0.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $48.22.

The standing of General Motors among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $33.00 $34.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $53.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $58.00 Anindya Das Nomura Announces Reduce $34.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $34.00 $32.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $46.00 Patrick Hummel UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $61.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $32.00 $30.00 Patrick Hummel UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00

Discovering General Motors: A Closer Look

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Financial Insights: General Motors

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, General Motors faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

