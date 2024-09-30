What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Frontier Group Holdings

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Frontier Group Holdings, presenting an average target of $4.78, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A 17.87% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $5.82.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Frontier Group Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.70 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $4.00 $3.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.50 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.35 $7.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.50 $6.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $9.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Frontier Group Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Frontier Group Holdings's Background

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

Frontier Group Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

