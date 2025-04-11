What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Foot Locker

Analysts' ratings for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Foot Locker, revealing an average target of $20.64, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 10.61% from the previous average price target of $23.09.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Foot Locker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$19.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $21.00|$22.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$23.00 | |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $20.00|$24.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $20.00|$24.00 | |Corey Tarlowe |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $19.00|$22.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $24.00|$24.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $24.00|$24.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $24.00|$24.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$25.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $20.00|$23.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Foot Locker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Foot Locker: A Closer Look

Foot Locker Inc operates footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and has licensed store presence in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Foot Locker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Foot Locker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.7% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

