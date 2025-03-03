What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dollar Gen

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $89.36, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 7.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $96.55.

The standing of Dollar Gen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $90.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $93.00 $104.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $102.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $96.00 $95.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $104.00 $122.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $83.00 $94.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $88.00 $90.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $90.00

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dollar Gen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.05% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

