What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Crocs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $145.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $182.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Experiencing a 9.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $160.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crocs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $116.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $110.00 $150.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $155.00 $182.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $122.00 $146.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $190.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $164.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Announces Buy $182.00 - Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $149.00

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Crocs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

