What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coursera

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Coursera (NYSE:COUR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 0 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.93, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $7.25. This current average represents a 28.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.22.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coursera by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Announces Neutral $8.00 - Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $15.00 $18.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $18.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.25 $9.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $10.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $10.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $10.00 $15.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $15.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Buy $11.00 -

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Coursera: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coursera's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Coursera adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

