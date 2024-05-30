What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Centene

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Centene (NYSE:CNC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $92.36, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A 1.35% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $93.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Centene is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $83.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $104.00 $101.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $82.00 $81.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $89.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $89.00 $94.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $92.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $92.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $94.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $101.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Centene analyst ratings.

Discovering Centene: A Closer Look

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

A Deep Dive into Centene's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Centene faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Barclays Reinstates Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.