What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $164.82, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.6% increase from the previous average price target of $159.09.

The standing of Booz Allen Hamilton among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cai Rumohr TD Cowen Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $160.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $168.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $136.00 Howard Rubel Jefferies Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Underweight $153.00 $135.00 Cai Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $177.00 $158.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $145.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $158.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $170.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Understanding the Numbers: Booz Allen Hamilton's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

