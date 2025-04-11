What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About argenx

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $745.36, a high estimate of $1100.00, and a low estimate of $680.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.71% from the previous average price target of $692.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of argenx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $720.00|$720.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $720.00|$720.00 | |Yatin Suneja |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $1100.00|$775.00 | |Joel Beatty |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $680.00|$650.00 | |Leland Gershell |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $704.00|$675.00 | |Derek Archila |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $741.00|$723.00 | |Jason Butler |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Outperform | $701.00|$696.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $720.00|$717.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $717.00|$670.00 | |Joon Lee |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $700.00|$660.00 | |Jason Butler |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $696.00|$606.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into argenx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind argenx

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

Unraveling the Financial Story of argenx

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining argenx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 81.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 104.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 12.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: argenx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

