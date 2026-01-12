What a 10,000-Share Insider Sale Says About Photronics Stock

Key Points

A Photronics board member sold 10,000 shares of the company for a transaction value of $348,300 on Jan. 7.

This sale represented 2.19% of Lee Kang Jyh's direct holdings, reducing post-trade direct ownership to 445,850 shares.

All shares disposed were held directly; no indirect entities participated in this transaction.

On Jan. 7, Lee Kang Jyh, a director of Photronics, executed an open-market sale of 10,000 directly held shares at $34.83 per share, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $348,300 Post-transaction shares (direct) 445,850 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $15,542,331

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($34.83); post-transaction value based on Jan. 7 market close ($34.83).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Lee Kang Jyh’s historical selling pattern?

The 10,000-share sale matches the median size of Lee Kang Jyh’s recent sell-only transactions, indicating a continuation of established trade sizing rather than a deviation.

The 10,000-share sale matches the median size of Lee Kang Jyh's recent sell-only transactions, indicating a continuation of established trade sizing rather than a deviation. What impact did the sale have on overall insider ownership and remaining capacity?

After the transaction, direct holdings fell to 445,850 shares, reflecting a 2.19% reduction.

After the transaction, direct holdings fell to 445,850 shares, reflecting a 2.19% reduction. Was there any involvement of derivative securities, indirect entities, or administrative actions in this filing?

This event involved only direct, open-market sales with no derivative exercises, indirect trusts, or administrative share movements reported.

This event involved only direct, open-market sales with no derivative exercises, indirect trusts, or administrative share movements reported. How does the timing of the sale relate to recent market performance for Photronics?

The transaction occurred as shares were priced at $34.83 at the Jan. 7 market close, with the stock up 41.65% over the prior 12 months, suggesting the sale was executed during a period of elevated share value.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $849.29 million Net income (TTM) $136.41 million 1-year price change 42.50%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 7 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Photronics manufactures and sells photomask products used in the production of integrated circuits and flat panel displays, generating revenue primarily from semiconductor and display manufacturers.

The company operates a business model focused on supplying critical photomask technology and services that enable the transfer of circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and display substrates.

It serves semiconductor foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and high-performance electronics companies worldwide, with a customer base spanning the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Photronics is a leading provider of photomasks, which are essential components in the semiconductor and display manufacturing process. The company leverages its global footprint and technical expertise to supply advanced photomask solutions to major technology manufacturers.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale fits squarely into an established pattern, and that’s important to note. Lee Kang Jyh, a director at Photronics, sold 10,000 shares in an open-market transaction at $34.83, which matches his recent median sale and represented just a 2.19% trim to his direct holdings, which still total more than 445,000 shares.



That, combined with the broader operating backdrop for Photronics, suggests that long-term investors shouldn’t be distracted by this sale. The company reported full-year fiscal 2025 revenue of $849.3 million, which was down 2% year over year, but GAAP net income increased to $136.4 million from $130.7 million one year earlier. Management also pointed to strength in the U.S. validating investment plans in the country, along with increased diversification from Korea. Plus, shares are up more than 40% over the past year, handily outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain in the same period.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at market prices.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or family funds, through which an individual may own securities.

Derivative securities: Financial instruments whose value is based on the price of another asset, such as options or warrants.

Insider ownership: The portion of a company's shares held by its executives, directors, or other key insiders.

Cadence (of transactions): The regular frequency or pattern with which similar transactions occur over time.

Post-transaction: Refers to the state of holdings or values after a specific trade or event has taken place.

Photomask: A specialized plate used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers during chip manufacturing.

Integrated circuits: Electronic circuits formed on a small piece of semiconductor material, essential for most modern electronics.

Foundries: Companies that manufacture semiconductor chips for other firms, rather than designing their own products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



