What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth in 2030

Key Points

After popping in its public market debut, SpaceX stock has returned from orbit.

Wall Street is generally bullish on SpaceX's growth prospects as artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure becomes a core piece of the company's growth narrative.

SpaceX stock could deliver multibagger returns under a variety of conditions over the next five years.

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Over the last few years, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has undergone an interesting transformation from pioneering rocket launches to a more diversified infrastructure business. With its recent initial public offering (IPO), SpaceX blends established space capabilities with emerging connectivity and compute operations, positioning the company for substantial scale by 2030.

Against this backdrop, a $1,000 investment in SpaceX stock today could deliver meaningful upside under reasonable growth and valuation assumptions, though final outcomes hinge on successful execution across its various segments.

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Breaking down SpaceX's current business profile

SpaceX operates three unique segments: The space business centers on launch cadences from the Starship system, Starlink's connectivity network provides low-orbit broadband, and the company offers AI infrastructure by leasing compute capacity and developing new frontier models.

Starship's mission is to lower the cost of reaching orbit through rocket reusability. By doing so, SpaceX unlocks new applications in satellite deployment and space manufacturing. Meanwhile, Starlink provides high-speed internet through its rapidly growing satellite constellation, serving both consumers and enterprises expanding mobile and direct-to-cell capabilities. Lastly, the AI segment division builds and monetizes advanced compute infrastructure, including terrestrial data centers and future orbital systems.

According to SpaceX's S-1 filing, the company generated $18.7 billion in total revenue in 2025. The connectivity segment, driven by Starlink, generated roughly $11.4 billion in sales and stood out as the only profitable segment, with operating income of $4.4 billion. Starlink's profitability is supported by recurring subscription revenue from a growing subscriber base exceeding 10 million.

The space segment generated $4.1 billion in revenue but recorded an operating loss of $657 million, largely due to heavy investment in Falcon reusability and ongoing research and development (R&D) expenses. Meanwhile, the AI segment contributed $3.2 billion in revenue but posted a substantial operating loss of $6.4 billion amid higher cloud computing costs and infrastructure build-outs.

What is SpaceX's revenue outlook through 2030?

Projections from Wall Street analysts largely reflect strong growth potential across each of SpaceX's core segments. The consensus bullish view is supported by Starlink's subscriber expansion, Starship-enabled launch volume increases, and ongoing scaling of AI compute demand.

Some of the higher revenue outlooks among analysts come from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman projects SpaceX's total revenue will reach $474 billion by 2030, while Morgan Stanley provides a somewhat more measured view at roughly $330 billion. Clearly, these figures represent a dramatic step change from SpaceX's current base -- assuming successful execution on rocket reusability, Starlink constellation growth, and compute commercialization.

What will SpaceX stock be worth by 2030?

Let's have some fun with numbers. In the scenarios below, I'll apply a range of price-to-sales (P/S) multiples to the 2030 revenue estimates detailed above. By doing so, we can calculate a wide range of implied market capitalizations. The valuation multiples reflect varying degrees of investor optimism: 10x for a more mature business, 15x as a blended base case, and 25x for sustained hypergrowth akin to disruptive technology platforms.

Under Morgan Stanley's $330 billion revenue scenario, SpaceX's implied market cap ranges from $3.3 trillion to $8.25 trillion. Relative to the company's current market capitalization of approximately $1.8 trillion, these equate to upside potential between 83% and 358%. Under these conditions, a $1,000 investment today would be worth roughly $1,830 at the low end and $4,580 at the high end.

Using Goldman's higher revenue projection, the outcomes improve even further. SpaceX's future market cap could reach anywhere between $4.7 trillion and $11.8 trillion. This would turn a $1,000 initial investment into approximately $2,611 (161% upside) to $6,555 (556% upside), respectively.

These scenarios illustrate the sensitivity of future returns based on revenue and the underlying multiple investors apply. While Starlink's profitability and recurring revenue provide a visible foundation for growth, and improvements across Starship and AI infrastructure can support a premium multiple, risks surrounding execution, competition, and capital intensity remain.

Even though a $1,000 position held through 2030 could deliver meaningful gains under favorable conditions, smart investors should weigh the variety of possible outcomes before pouring into SpaceX stock.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.