What a $1,000 Investment in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth in 2025

Ford Motor Company (F) investors haven’t exactly had a smooth ride over the past decade. The stock has bounced around more than a Buick with blown shocks. However, that doesn’t mean buying Ford stock back in 2015 wouldn’t have paid off — but just barely.

Here are some current key takeaways for Ford investors as of Feb. 20, 2025:

Stock price: $9.30

Market cap: $37.02 billion

52-week high: $14.85

52-week low: $9.10

So, if you had invested $1,000 in 2015, and remained on board for the ride until today without touching it, your shares would be worth an estimated $1,260 to $1,300 due to its volatility. That’s because the closing price for Ford in 2015 at the end of the year was $8.74, which was down 5.9% for the year.

However, given that the average rate of return for all Ford investors over the last 10 years is approximately -5.6%, you would likely have seen a negative return on your investment in general over the last decade. Obviously, there are much better stocks you could have chosen to buy since 2015.

Ford Stock: A Brief History

Launched in 1903, the Ford Motor Company was Henry Ford’s third attempt to create a successful automotive business. Within five years, in 1908, the company had its first big win with the Model T, which combined efficiency, reliability, and a reasonable price.

That car created such demand that Ford opened a new factory in Michigan that revolutionized the car industry with the first assembly line for automobiles. This gave Ford an advantage over its competitors and led to great success.

Like a savvy investor, Ford pumped much of that success back into his company. Employees soon made a living wage at $5 per hour, elevating many low-skilled workers into the middle class, and in the 1920s, Ford bought rival Lincoln Motor Company. By 1930, Ford dominated the market, with two out of every three cars on the road being a Model T.

Over the remainder of the 20th century, Ford Motor Company continued to expand, opening factories around the world and buying other auto brands, such as Mazda and Land Rover.

The Ford Motor Company stock went public for $64.50 per share on January 18, 1956, and first traded on the New York Stock Exchange in March of that year. Since then, the stock has split six times, most recently in 1994.

While the stock price had a steady rise for the last part of the ’90s, shortly afterward, volatility hit for several years. And, as with the market as a whole, the pandemic took its toll on Ford, dropping the stock to a 10-year low of under $4 per share in March 2020. But the stock price roared back, reaching a high of over $18 a share in 2022. It remains to be seen what it will do in 2025 — but investors should buckle up for the ride.

Terence Loose contributed to the reporting for this story.

