What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kodiak Gas Services

Analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kodiak Gas Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 8.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Kodiak Gas Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target TJ Schultz RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $23.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 TJ Schultz RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 - Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Announces Neutral $27.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kodiak Gas Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kodiak Gas Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kodiak Gas Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kodiak Gas Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kodiak Gas Services analyst ratings.

Delving into Kodiak Gas Services's Background

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Compression Operations and Other Services. Compression Operations consist of operating company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure for customers, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production, gathering and transportation of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Kodiak Gas Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kodiak Gas Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.