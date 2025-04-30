What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zebra Technologies

Ratings for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $335.6, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $232.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.85% lower than the prior average price target of $408.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zebra Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $325.00 $395.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $371.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $232.00 $390.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $254.00 $379.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $445.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $380.00 $432.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $379.00 $409.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $326.00 $407.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $390.00 $427.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $395.00 $430.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zebra Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zebra Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zebra Technologies Better

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Zebra Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

