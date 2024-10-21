What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Republic Servs

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $213.7, with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 3.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $207.11.

The standing of Republic Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $210.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $224.00 - James Schumm TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $195.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $214.00 $219.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $211.00 $201.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $208.00 $196.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $210.00 $211.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $210.00 $208.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Republic Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Republic Servs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Republic Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

