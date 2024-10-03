What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Republic Servs

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $212.5, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $205.00, the current average has increased by 3.66%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Republic Servs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schumm TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $195.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $214.00 $219.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $211.00 $201.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $208.00 $196.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $210.00 $211.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $210.00 $208.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $211.00 $204.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Republic Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Republic Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Republic Servs's Background

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Key Indicators: Republic Servs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Republic Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.64% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

