What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pentair

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $106.1, with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 4.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $110.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pentair is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $90.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $99.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $95.00 $104.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $111.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $107.00 $114.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $125.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $98.00 $118.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $120.00 Michael Halloran Baird Maintains Outperform $114.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pentair's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pentair Better

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Pentair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Pentair faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.67% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

