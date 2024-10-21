What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ncino

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.7, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.28% increase from the previous average price target of $38.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ncino among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $37.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Announces Outperform $38.00 - Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ncino. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ncino analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ncino

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ncino's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

