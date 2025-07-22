What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Murphy Oil

Ratings for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Murphy Oil, presenting an average target of $25.9, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.07% lower than the prior average price target of $27.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Murphy Oil by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $22.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $26.00 $27.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Underweight $22.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Murphy Oil's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Murphy Oil analyst ratings.

Discovering Murphy Oil: A Closer Look

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Murphy Oil: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Murphy Oil faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.36% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Murphy Oil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

