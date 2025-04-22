What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $107.6, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.77% from the previous average price target of $104.70.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Light & Wonder by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Steven Wieczynski |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $84.00|$93.00 | |Steven Wieczynski |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $93.00|$104.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $130.00|$114.00 | |Don Carducci |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $110.00|$103.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Raises |Underperform | $80.00|$76.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Raises |Outperform | $125.00|$122.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Raises |Outperform | $122.00|$117.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $114.00|$114.00 | |Jeffrey Stantial |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $104.00|$90.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $114.00|$114.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Light & Wonder. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Light & Wonder compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Light & Wonder's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

pLight & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Light & Wonder showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.37% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 6.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

