What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LendingTree

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.4, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 19.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LendingTree. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $60.00 $50.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $50.00 $42.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $67.00 $56.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $60.00 $45.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $37.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LendingTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of LendingTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LendingTree's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of LendingTree's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LendingTree analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into LendingTree's Background

LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace. The company provides online tools and resources that can help consumers find loans or other credit-based offerings They need, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgage, home equity, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and other related offerings. The company offers consumers direct access to a broad range of lenders. They have three reportable segments which are Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The company generates match fees by matching consumers with lenders, and closing fees from lenders on loans when a transaction is closed. The company operates business solely in the United States.

Key Indicators: LendingTree's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: LendingTree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingTree's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingTree's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingTree's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: LendingTree's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TREE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage On Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TREE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.