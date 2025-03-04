What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Labcorp Hldgs

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $274.8, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.8% from the previous average price target of $262.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Labcorp Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ralph Giacobbe Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $240.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $271.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $290.00 $275.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $249.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $286.00 $293.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $260.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $271.00 $262.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $275.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Labcorp Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Labcorp Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Labcorp Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Labcorp Hldgs

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Financial Insights: Labcorp Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Labcorp Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Labcorp Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for LH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.