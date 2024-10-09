What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Deere

Deere (NYSE:DE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $414.4, a high estimate of $496.00, and a low estimate of $360.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.39% from the previous average price target of $412.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Deere among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $496.00 $443.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $425.00 $450.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $378.00 $371.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $443.00 $439.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $395.00 $370.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Neutral $410.00 $400.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $360.00 $375.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $400.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $389.00 $402.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $448.00 $465.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deere. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deere's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Deere analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Deere's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Deere's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.