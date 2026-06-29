What This $1 Million Global-E Insider Sale Might Mean After a Strong Start to 2026

Key Points

Tamari Shahar sold 28,623 directly held common shares on June 26, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $1.03 million at around $36.02 per share.

This transaction represented 0.7% of Shahar’s direct holdings, as reported, reducing the position to 3,956,685 shares post-sale, including RSUs.

No indirect holdings were impacted; activity was limited to direct ownership of the common stock, with no derivative or trust entities involved.

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Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE), a cross-border e-commerce platform, reported a sale of common shares by its Chief Operating Officer, reflecting ongoing portfolio adjustments by company leadership, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 28,623 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,956,685 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $144.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($36.02); post-transaction value based on June 26, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Shahar’s past trading activity?

This 28,623-share sale is the largest single transaction Shahar has made in the current reporting year, exceeding the average direct sale size (approximately 10,293 shares) and the prior maximum (15,235 shares on June 25), indicating increased liquidation within a gradually declining overall holding base.

This 28,623-share sale is the largest single transaction Shahar has made in the current reporting year, exceeding the average direct sale size (approximately 10,293 shares) and the prior maximum (15,235 shares on June 25), indicating increased liquidation within a gradually declining overall holding base. What proportion of Shahar’s total direct exposure to Global-E was affected?

The transaction reduced Shahar’s direct common stock holdings by 0.7%, an adjustment that leaves the executive with nearly 4 million shares as of the filing date.

The transaction reduced Shahar’s direct common stock holdings by 0.7%, an adjustment that leaves the executive with nearly 4 million shares as of the filing date. Was the sale part of a routine selling pattern or a deviation from historical cadence?

Shahar has maintained a steady cadence of sales, with close to 10 dispositions since May 13, 2026.

Shahar has maintained a steady cadence of sales, with close to 10 dispositions since May 13, 2026. What is the remaining capacity for future sales, and how might this impact cadence?

With 3,956,685 directly held common shares and 1,486,800 options outstanding, Shahar retains significant capacity for further transactions; the increasing relative size of recent sales partly reflects reduced available shares after consistent periodic selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 26, 2026) $36.02 Market capitalization $6.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.02 billion Net income (TTM) $116.48 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Global-E Online provides a technology platform enabling direct-to-consumer international e-commerce, facilitating cross-border online sales for merchants.

The firm serves online merchants seeking to expand internationally, targeting businesses in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other global markets.

Global-E operates at scale within the specialty retail sector, leveraging a proprietary platform to simplify and accelerate cross-border e-commerce for merchants. The company’s strategy centers on enabling seamless international transactions, removing barriers for both merchants and shoppers. Its competitive advantage lies in its robust global infrastructure and focus on direct-to-consumer enablement across major e-commerce regions.

What this transaction means for investors

Shahar has steadily trimmed his position through a series of sales since mid-May, and this latest 28,623-share transaction is his largest of the year. But it’s worth noting that the transaction reduced his direct stake by less than 1%, leaving him with nearly 4 million shares and another 1.49 million options, a clear sign that his financial interests remain closely tied to Global-E's long-term performance.



The business itself continues to execute solidly. First quarter gross merchandise volume climbed 40% year over year to $1.74 billion, while revenue rose 33% to $252.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 59% to $50.2 million as margins expanded to 19.9%, prompting management to raise its full-year outlook for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.



CEO Amir Schlachet said strong momentum from both existing merchants and newly launched brands helped fuel the results, adding that the company remains "slightly ahead of plan" toward its long-term goals.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is how this execution plays out. Shares have gained roughly 9% over the past year, which is roughly in line with the S&P 500’s gain. From here, Global-e's accelerating growth, expanding profitability, and higher guidance are likely to matter far more than a relatively modest insider sale that fits an established trading pattern.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.